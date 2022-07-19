Shiv Sena MPs meet LS speaker, ask him to appoint Rahul Shivale as floor leader in place of Vinayak Raut: Party MP Hemant Godse.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MPs meet LS speaker, ask him to appoint Rahul Shivale as floor leader in place of Vinayak Raut: Party MP Hemant Godse.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Shivale
- Shiv Sena
- Hemant Godse
- Vinayak Raut
Advertisement