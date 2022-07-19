We had asked Thackeray not to support Margaret Alva for VP's post, but our views were ignored: Rahul Shewale, Shiv Sena leader in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
We had asked Thackeray not to support Margaret Alva for VP's post, but our views were ignored: Rahul Shewale, Shiv Sena leader in LS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Thackeray
- Margaret Alva
Advertisement