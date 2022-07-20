Speaker recognising whip other than official whip nominated by party is malafide: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC hearing Shiv Sena matter.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Speaker recognising whip other than official whip nominated by party is malafide: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC hearing Shiv Sena matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Kapil Sibal
Advertisement