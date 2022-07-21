Some people find flaws in our recruitment process; what about the hiring happening in Railways, central govt wings: Mamata Banerjee at TMC rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Some people find flaws in our recruitment process; what about the hiring happening in Railways, central govt wings: Mamata Banerjee at TMC rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Railways
Advertisement