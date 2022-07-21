We will gherao them (BJP leadership) in Delhi if Bengal's pending funds are not released: Mamata Banerjee at TMC rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
