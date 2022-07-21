Prez poll: Of total 748 votes of MPs, NDA's Droupadi Murmu gets 540, Opposition's Yashwant Sinha gets 208: Returning Officer.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:48 IST
