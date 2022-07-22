Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an honest man: CM Arvind Kejriwal on LG recommending CBI probe into Delhi govt's excise policy.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an honest man: CM Arvind Kejriwal on LG recommending CBI probe into Delhi govt's excise policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- CM Manish Sisodia
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement