German energy company Uniper says it has agreed to a rescue package with the government, which will take a 30 per cent stake, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Germany
