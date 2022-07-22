CBSE not to declare merit lists for board exams to avoid ''unhealthy competition'' among students, says Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
CBSE not to declare merit lists for board exams to avoid ''unhealthy competition'' among students, says Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj
Advertisement