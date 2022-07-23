I dare Rahul Gandhi to fight from Amethi Lok Sabha seat again in 2024, and I promise he will lose again: BJP's Amethi MP Smriti Irani.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
