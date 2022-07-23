There may be differences but Oppn intention is to find common platform to face 2024 challenge: VP candidate Margaret Alva to PTI
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
There may be differences but Oppn intention is to find common platform to face 2024 challenge: VP candidate Margaret Alva to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Margaret Alva
Advertisement