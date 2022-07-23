Left Menu

Mamata has been my friend for years, there is enough time for her to change mind: Margaret Alva on TMC decision to abstain from VP poll.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:29 IST
Mamata has been my friend for years, there is enough time for her to change mind: Margaret Alva on TMC decision to abstain from VP poll.
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata has been my friend for years, there is enough time for her to change mind: Margaret Alva on TMC decision to abstain from VP poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022