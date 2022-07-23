How can democracy function like this; govt slogan seems to be 'my way or no way': Oppn VP nominee Margaret Alva on Parliament disruption.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
How can democracy function like this; govt slogan seems to be 'my way or no way': Oppn VP nominee Margaret Alva on Parliament disruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oppn VP
- Parliament
- Margaret Alva
Advertisement