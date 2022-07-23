MPs should always follow Gandhian philosophy while exercising rights of debate and dissent in Parliament: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
MPs should always follow Gandhian philosophy while exercising rights of debate and dissent in Parliament: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Parliament
- Gandhian
Advertisement