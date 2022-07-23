I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu for being elected as next prez, country will benefit from her guidance: Outgoing President Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
