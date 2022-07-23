I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure: Outgoing Prez Ram Nath Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure: Outgoing Prez Ram Nath Kovind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi's
- VP Venkaiah Naidu
- Om Birla
Advertisement