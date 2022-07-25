Single day rise of 16,866 new infections, 41 fatalities push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,39,05,621, deaths to 5,26,074: Govt
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 09:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Single day rise of 16,866 new infections, 41 fatalities push India's COVID-19 tally to 4,39,05,621, deaths to 5,26,074: Govt
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Govt PTI PLB CJ CJ CJ
Advertisement