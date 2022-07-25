India is ready with new thinking as it celebrates 'Amrit Kaal', the 75th anniversary of its Independence: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
India is ready with new thinking as it celebrates 'Amrit Kaal', the 75th anniversary of its Independence: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Murmu
- Amrit Kaal'
Advertisement