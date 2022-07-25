I want all sisters & daughters to be empowered more as they continue to increase their contribution in every field: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
