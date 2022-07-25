Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has chronic health issues, but does not require hospitalisation: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Director.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has chronic health issues, but does not require hospitalisation: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Director.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Partha Chatterjee
- Bengal
Advertisement