If anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished, but I condemn malicious campaign against me: CM Mamata Banerjee after arrest of minister Partha Chatterjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
