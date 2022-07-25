BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies: CM Mamata Banerjee after minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest by ED.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies: CM Mamata Banerjee after minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest by ED.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Mamata
- Partha Chatterjee
Advertisement