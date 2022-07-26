Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi stage protest at Vijay Chowk against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 12:24 IST
