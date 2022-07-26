Congress president Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after about 2.5 hours of questioning in money laundering case, to return after lunch.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after about 2.5 hours of questioning in money laundering case, to return after lunch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement