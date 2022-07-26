Left Menu

Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 and focus on building its own station, reports AP.

Updated: 26-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 17:50 IST
Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 and focus on building its own station, reports AP.
Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 and focus on building its own station, reports AP.

