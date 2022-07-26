Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024 and focus on building its own station, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 17:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
