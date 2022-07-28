RS adopts motion to suspend AAP members Sushil Gupta,Sandeep Pathak, Independent MP Ajit Bhuyan for rest of the week for 'unruly behaviour'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
RS adopts motion to suspend AAP members Sushil Gupta,Sandeep Pathak, Independent MP Ajit Bhuyan for rest of the week for 'unruly behaviour'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Bhuyan
- Sushil Gupta
- Sandeep Pathak
Advertisement