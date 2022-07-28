Entire country upset over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on Prez. Cong has been insulting tribal leaders:Leader of House in RS Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Entire country upset over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on Prez. Cong has been insulting tribal leaders:Leader of House in RS Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RS Piyush Goyal
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's
- Prez
- House
Advertisement