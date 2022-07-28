We decided to ban plastic as cattle would consume it: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Sabar Dairy projects in Gujarat.
PTI | Himmatnagar | Updated: 28-07-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
We decided to ban plastic as cattle would consume it: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Sabar Dairy projects in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Sabar Dairy
- PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement