Sought time from Prez; will apologise to her but not to these 'pakhandis' (hypocrites), says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury outside Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Sought time from Prez; will apologise to her but not to these 'pakhandis' (hypocrites), says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury outside Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adhir Ranjan
- Parliament
- Prez
Advertisement