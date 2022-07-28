Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will look after industry, other portfolios held by sacked minister Partha Chatterjee for the time being: Officials.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will look after industry, other portfolios held by sacked minister Partha Chatterjee for the time being: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal CM
- Partha Chatterjee
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement