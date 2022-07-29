India now stands in league of countries like USA, UK and Singapore where new trends in global financial sector are shaped, says PM Narendra Modi at GIFT City in Gujarat.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
India now stands in league of countries like USA, UK, and Singapore where new trends in the global financial sector are shaped, says PM Narendra Modi at GIFT City in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- Singapore
- GIFT
- Gujarat
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gotabaya Rajapaksa still in Maldives, awaits private jet to depart for Singapore: Report
Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarterfinals of Singapore Open
Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarterfinals of Singapore Open
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives