India accounts for 40 percent share in real-time digital payments in world; we are sector leader, says PM Modi at GIFT City in Gandhinagar
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
India accounts for a 40 percent share in real-time digital payments in the world; we are sector leader, says PM Modi at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- PM Modi
- GIFT City
- Gandhinagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Texas Guv names Indian American to Economic Development Corporation's BOD
Ancestral ties: India avidly watching British leadership race
Texas Guv names Indian American to Economic Development Corporation's BOD
Mustafizur Rahman appointed as Bangladesh's next High Commissioner to India
The Indian model of SDG localization is relevant: NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery