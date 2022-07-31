Indian aviation sector 'absolutely safe', no need to panic: DGCA chief Arun Kumar amid incidents of domestic airlines facing technical snags.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian aviation sector 'absolutely safe', no need to panic: DGCA chief Arun Kumar amid incidents of domestic airlines facing technical snags.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India is like brother to us, helping us a lot: Sri Lankan cricketer Karunaratne amid ongoing crisis
Cannot even go for cricket practice due to fuel crisis: SL cricketer Chamika Karunaratne
Hindustan Zinc gets nod to set up 30 KTPA plant to produce zinc alloys: CEO Arun Misra
People hurt when they needed relief: Varun Gandhi on GST on pre-packaged food items
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan face hilarious accusations in 'Case Toh Banta Hai'