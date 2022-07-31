Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India's second gold medal at Commonwealth Games with record total lift of 300kg.
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
