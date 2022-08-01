Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says bids worth Rs 1,50,173 cr for 71 pc of total 5G spectrum bid out in latest auction.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says bids worth Rs 1,50,173 cr for 71 pc of total 5G spectrum bid out in latest auction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telecom
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
Advertisement