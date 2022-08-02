35-yr-old foreign national with no recent travel history tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi; eighth case in country, 3rd in Delhi: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:54 IST
