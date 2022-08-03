Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 261 preview trailer teases beginning of Ninja Academy arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 259 is the upcoming episode to be released on Sunday without any break. The new episode is titled "Kawaki Enters The Ninja Academy."

In Boruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 261, Kawaki will join the Ninja Academy with Himawari and her friends. The preview trailer for the Boruto Episode 261 is out, and it shows the students' first day at the Ninja Academy.

She is happy and excited to join the school and overjoyed because Eho and Yuina are also there in the Academy. Even Kawaki too has joined the class. But Kawaki is disappointed, as he has to do his classes with the children.

Here's the official synopsis of Episode 260 as per Crunchyroll: "While strolling through the village, Kakashi and Boruto come across some people arguing. Boruto sees a gloomy-faced young couple and learns they're engaged, and that their grandfathers are feuding."

The synopsis continued:"For the sake of their future, Boruto wants to help them out and asks Kakashi for advice, but Kakashi is totally uninterested. However, something seems to sway Kakashi and he decides to help."

A new episode of the Japanese manga series airs every Sunday. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 261 is scheduled to release on August 7, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

