Rajya Sabha passes The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill that seeks to to grant statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
