I urge all people to take booster dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines, says PM Narendra Modi after virtually inaugurating a hospital in Gujarat's Valsad district.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
