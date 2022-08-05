China announces unspecified sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-08-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 14:04 IST
- Country:
- China
China announces unspecified sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit to Taiwan, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi
- House
- Taiwan
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
China sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit sparks anti-US vitriol on Chinese social media
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threat of 'serious consequences', reports AP.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing US officials from travelling there, reports AP.