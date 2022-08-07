ISRO's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle earth observation and student satellites lifts off from Sriharikota spaceport.
PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 07-08-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 09:20 IST
- Country:
- India
ISRO's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle earth observation and student satellites lifts off from Sriharikota spaceport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Small Satellite Launch Vehicle
- Sriharikota
- ISRO
Advertisement