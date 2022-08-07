IMD augmenting observational network density. Number of radars will go up from 34 in 2022 to 67 by 2025: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 11:42 IST
