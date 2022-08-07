Veering to conclusion that Parliament has become dysfunctional; treasury benches have no interest in debate: Cong's P Chidambaram to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
