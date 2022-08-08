Noida police announces Rs 25,000 reward on arrest of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi who is accused of assaulting woman: Official.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Noida police announces Rs 25,000 reward on arrest of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi who is accused of assaulting woman: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shrikant Tyagi
Advertisement