Shuttler PV Sindhu wins women's singles gold at Commonwealth Games with 21-15 21-13 victory over Canada's Michelle Li.
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Shuttler PV Sindhu wins women's singles gold at Commonwealth Games with 21-15 21-13 victory over Canada's Michelle Li.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Michelle Li
- Shuttler PV Sindhu
- Commonwealth Games
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis leaves Rome for Canada apology tour
Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology
Pope, starting Canada trip, says he has 'great desire' to visit Kiev
Pope lands in Canada to make apologies for indigenous abuse
World News Roundup: Israeli forces kill two gunmen in W.Bank clash, strike boat off Gaza; Pope, starting Canada trip, says he has 'great desire' to visit Kiev and more