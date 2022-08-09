Left Menu

Eknath Shinde-led ministry expanded: BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar sworn in ministers; 16 others to take oath.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 11:20 IST
Eknath Shinde-led ministry expanded: BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar sworn in ministers; 16 others to take oath.
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde-led ministry expanded: BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar sworn in ministers; 16 others to take oath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022