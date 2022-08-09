Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan amid slogans of ''zindabad'' by workers of JD(U), RJD.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan amid slogans of ''zindabad'' by workers of JD(U), RJD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Phagu
- Raj Bhavan
- Chauhan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19: Official.
Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Nitish Kumar elected leader of 'Mahagathbandhan' as prelude to staking claim to form new govt in Bihar: JD(U) sources.
Whatever decision is taken by party under Nitish Kumar's leadership will be accepted by every JD(U) member: Party spokesperson K C Tyagi.