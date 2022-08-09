We submitted list of 164 MLAs to governor and staked claim to form new government; he will let us know when oath-taking can take place: Nitish.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 18:22 IST
