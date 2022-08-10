We did not try to split Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, says BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, debunking JD(U)'s allegations of saffron camp 'conspiracy'.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
We did not try to split Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, says BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, debunking JD(U)'s allegations of saffron camp 'conspiracy'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Maharashtra
- Sushil Kumar
Advertisement