BJP appoints MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule its Maharashtra unit president & MLA Ashish Shelar its Mumbai city chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:00 IST
